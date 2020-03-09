Man attempts to rob woman outside Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help identifying a man accused of attempted robbery of a woman outside her home.

The incident occurred at 168 NW 30th St., at approximately 9:40 a.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video showed the subject approaching the victim after she parked her car, walked to the front door and asked for someone he claimed lived in the house.

According to police, she told him she didn’t know the person he was referencing and that she’s the one who lives in the house, and the subject attempted to snatch a gold chain off her neck.

The victim fell to the ground while resisting him and began screaming for help.

The subject continued trying to snatch the chain off the victim and began punching and kicking the victim as she was fighting back.

The witnesses who heard the victim’s cries for help ran from the back of the house and chased the subject northbound on Northwest Second Avenue until he fled in a white Nissan.

Police describe the subject as standing between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing between 190 and 200 pounds, with short black hair and a low cut black beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

If you have any information regarding this attempted robbery and recognize the subject, call Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

