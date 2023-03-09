HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, robbed a convenience store at in Hialeah at gunpoint.

According to Hialeah Police, the subject entered the Farm Store in the area of West 29th Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Once inside, police said, the subject was captured on surveillance video as he pointed a gun at the sales clerk and demanded money. The subject, seen wearing a black hoodie, also demanded that the employee hand over her cellphone.

Detectives said the clerk complied with the robber’s demands and placed the money in a plastic bag.

The subject exited the business and fled eastbound on West 29th Street.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.