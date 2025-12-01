MIAMI (WSVN) - New police drone footage captured the moments after officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in Miami.

According to police, a man had allegedly shoved his girlfriend and vandalized a window in November.

The drone arrived before officers and caught the man’s attempted getaway on video.

Twenty-four year-old Lecurry Anthony Williams Jr. changed his clothes in an attempt to avoid detection, but the drone captured everything and he was promptly taken into custody when officers arrived soon after.

Williams was charged with battery and has since been released on bond.

