MIAMI (WSVN) - A 31-year-old man is facing an additional felony video voyeurism charge after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office investigators said he secretly recorded multiple women inside a restroom at Miami Dade College’s North Campus earlier this month.

According to an arrest report, investigators with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau launched the investigation July 7 after receiving reports that women had been secretly recorded inside a women’s restroom at the college’s North Campus, located at 11380 NW 27th Ave.

Detectives said Rishard Trivell Parsons entered a restroom designated for women, concealed himself inside for an extended period and waited for unsuspecting victims to enter.

Investigators said he then used his cellphone to secretly record women while they were inside individual restroom stalls without their knowledge or consent.

Authorities said investigators reviewed campus surveillance video and recovered digital recordings from Parsons’ cellphone, allowing them to identify two additional victims.

Both women told detectives they did not know Parsons and never gave him permission to record them.

Investigators also determined Parsons was neither a student nor an employee of Miami Dade College and had no lawful reason to be inside the women’s restroom, according to the report.

Detectives noted Parsons was on probation at the time of the alleged offense, with that probation scheduled to expire in April 2028.

Parsons was arrested Wednesday by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau in Doral on one count of felony video voyeurism involving a defendant 19 years or older.

A judge found probable cause and set Parsons’ bond at $20,000.

Parsons was previously arrested in the same investigation on felony battery and voyeurism charges after investigators said he recorded women inside a campus restroom and pushed one woman who confronted him. In that earlier case, a judge ordered house arrest and set a $21,500 bond.

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