DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made a rescue and an arrest in Doral in connection to a human trafficking case.

Christian Carvajal appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jose M. Rodriguez on Sunday afternoon. He is accused in the trafficking of a minor who went missing in 2019.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the takedown happened late Saturday morning in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue and 25th Street.

Detectives said the 17 year-old victim is now recovering.

Carvajal is facing a list of charges. He was denied bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox