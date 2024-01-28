DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made a rescue and an arrest in Doral in connection to a human trafficking case.

Christian Carvajal appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jose M. Rodriguez on Sunday afternoon. He is accused in the trafficking of a minor who went missing in 2019.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the takedown happened late Saturday morning in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue and 25th Street.

Detectives said the 17 year-old victim is now recovering.

Carvajal is facing a list of charges. He was denied bond.

