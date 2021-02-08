Man arrested on drug, gun possession charges amid Miami Beach crime crackdown

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a man on narcotics and gun possession charges as city officials continue to take steps to crack down on crime in the wake of a string of shootings, stabbings and other violent activity.

Monday morning’s arrest of 38-year-old Billy Ray Griffin follows a busy weekend of arrests and increased police presence in parts of Miami Beach.

Officials said Griffin was arrested for alleged narcotics-related offenses that include possession of a gun and ammo, counterfeit cash, marijuana and Viagra.

Miami Beach commissioners discussed the subject of securing the city during a virtual town hall held Monday evening.

“We clearly have an important problem,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian.

A series of disturbing crimes in the area, most of them captured on surveillance or cellphone video, have prompted city leaders to beef up patrols in the area with dozens of more police officers, including some from other agencies.

“We do want more police presence and enforcement. I was thrilled to see what our MBPD did this past weekend with Dade County,” said Samuelian.

7News cameras captured officers walking the Friday night beat, hours after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania tourist was stabbed in the middle of 13th Street with a pair of scissors.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jasmine Bradley was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident.

“I think what you could look forward to is for us to continue to surge our resources, including our foot patrols, particularly in our commercial districts like the former entertainment district,” said Samuelian.

Commissioners said that the majority of the subjects who are arrested and the victims are visiting from out of town.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements also took part in the virtual town hall.

