NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a violent armed sexual battery at a massage parlor in North Miami Beach last September, police said.

Didier Emmanuel Gamble faces multiple charges, including armed sexual battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and simple battery, according to an arrest report.

The incident occurred on Sept. 16 at a massage parlor along 167th Street, near First Avenue.

Police said Gamble entered the business around 10 p.m. and requested a massage before attacking one of the workers with a box cutter. He allegedly forced her to perform a sexual act at knifepoint before she managed to escape, sustaining a minor neck laceration in the process.

When another employee attempted to help, Gamble reportedly attacked her, biting her arm and ear, severing part of her earlobe.

He also allegedly punched her repeatedly and stole her phone before fleeing out the back of the business, surveillance footage showed.

Detectives used video evidence and tips from witnesses to identify Gamble as the suspect.

Gamble was taken into custody on Tuesday near NE 160th Terrace and North Miami Avenue. He denied the allegations during questioning but was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.

