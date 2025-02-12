NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Northwest Miami-Dade was arrested in Texas, while his alleged getaway driver and two others face charges in connection with the case, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 18000 block of NW 63 Court Circle around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said Delilah Ruiz was at her home when her boyfriend, 19-year-old Elijah Clarke, arrived and started an argument over money.

The dispute escalated, and Clarke allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Ruiz before fleeing in a vehicle driven by his friend, 18-year-old Christopher Valdes, according to authorities.

Christopher Valdes

Ruiz was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Miami-Dade homicide investigators, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Miramar Police, located and arrested Valdes.

The following day, Houston police apprehended Clarke in Texas.

Two individuals, 19-year-old Rafael Torralba, and 17-year-old Angelina Valledor, were also arrested and charged with hindering Clarke’s apprehension.

