SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man in connection to a hit-and-run that left the rider of an electric scooter dead.

Police on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of 19-year-old Marcus Pradere.

Investigators said he was the driver who struck the 38-year-old victim who was riding a scooter along Old Dixie Highway and Southwest 296th Street, just before 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene.

Officials said the victim was killed on impact.

Pradere faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death and tampering with evidence.

