DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he robbed a customer at gunpoint at a bank in Doral, then led officers on a chase.

According to Doral Police, the man targeted the victim just after they had made a withdrawal at the Chase branch near Northwest 58th Street and 107th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the robber took off and fled westbound on 58th Street in a white sedan with tinted windows.

Police said the man later bailed out at Ives Estates Park in Northeast Miami-Dade, near Northeast 215th Street and 14th Avenue. That’s where he was caught and cuffed.

