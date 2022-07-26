NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run that took three lives in North Bay Village, after he was arrested on unrelated charges in North Carolina.

Twenty-four-year-old Julius Bernstein, is the man police are considering a person of interest in the hit-and-run that happened back in June involving a mother and two children, ages 15 and 12 years old, all of whom died.

Police said the driver responsible took off from the scene.

Marshals said Bernstein was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, around at 3:35 p.m., Tuesday.

Bernstein was arrested for several outstanding warrants from Miami-Dade County for probation violations, but the arrest was not associated with the traffic homicide at this time, said Miami-Dade Police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.