MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 54-year-old man was arrested by Miami Shores Police in connection with a theft on May 30 at a local golf course where items including a Rolex watch, a firearm, and personal identification documents were stolen from a golf cart during play.

According to police, Ivan Urquiza, also known as “Philip Vincente,” is wanted in multiple states for similar offenses and has been evading authorities since 2013.

Urquiza was arrested on June 4 after reportedly being found in possession of stolen property, as a result of surveillance footage and license plate reader technology.

Investigations revealed that Urquiza used sugardaddy.com to exploit young women and frequented golf courses across the country for criminal activities, according to police.

This arrest also reportedly linked him to another offense on January 15 in Miami Shores.

Authorities urge anyone recognizing Urquiza or having been victimized by similar incidents to contact the Miami Shores Police Department’s Investigations Division.

