MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old boy from his front yard.

The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. near 1300 NW 79th Street in Miami.

Investigators said the child and his older brother were playing soccer outside their home when the older boy went inside to use the restroom.

During that time, the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Jose Reynaldo Martinez Reyes, approached the younger boy, offered to play soccer, and lured him away with a promise to buy him a toy.

When the older brother noticed his sibling was missing, he and a family friend began searching for the child. They found him walking over a mile away, hand in hand with Martinez Reyes.

When confronted, the suspect allegedly claimed the boy was his child and attempted to physically fight for custody of the victim.

The boy’s brother was able to rescue him and place him in a waiting vehicle. Police were called, and Martinez Reyes was detained at the scene.

Detectives confirmed the suspect was a stranger to the family and arrested Martinez Reyes. He is facing kidnapping charges.

