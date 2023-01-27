MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said, they’ve caught the firestarter behind Thursday mornings dangerous duplex fire.

Micky Felder is being accused of dousing a duplex with a gas after having a dispute with someone inside the home.

Firefighters raced to Northwest 11th Court and 12th Avenue, as flames shot through the roof.

One man was left with burns to the torso and arms.

A family of four, including a baby from the adjacent unit, are now displaced but OK.

The suspect is now being charged with attempted premeditated murder and arson.

He is expected to appear in court this afternoon.

