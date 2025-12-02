MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami arrested a man accused of pretending to be law enforcement.

Twenty-two-year-old Erick Anthony Moore Jr. was arrested after police received a call of a man impersonating a corrections officer.

The incident took place in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 27th Avenue.

According to police, Moore was seen wearing two green jackets that said “corrections” on them in yellow lettering.

Moore was charged with impersonating an officer. His bond was set at $2,500.

