MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a man has been in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that left a 76-year-old woman dead in Miami.

City of Miami Police on Wednesday arrested Rodrick Leon Davis Jr. The 33-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Davis is accused of fatally striking Koritza Ortiz with his 2019 GMC Terrain and fleeing without rendering aid, Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 60th Street.

Responding officers found Koritza unresponsive, with her belongings scattered across the roadway. Miami Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Koritza was trying to cross Northwest Seventh Avenue from west to east when she was hit by Davis, who was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses told police the driver did not stop after the collision.

Vehicle debris found at the scene and surveillance footage helped detectives identify the SUV and link it to Davis.

A witness also positively identified Davis in a photo lineup as the driver who fled the scene.

The vehicle was later spotted by the Real Time Crime Center with front-end damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

Davis is also known as DJ Ross Grissly, and in addition to being a musician, his Facebook page states he has a degree in criminology.

Police said Davis was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at a home on Northwest Sixth Court.

Koritza’s family said they were relieved to hear the news.

“I just want you to know the pain you have caused to our family,” said Daniel Garcia Ortiz, Koritzka’s son. “It’s just so sad that it had to end this way, where they had to go find this person instead of him coming forward out of his own free will.”

“I think he needs to be brought out to justice. It’s heartless what he did. I’m glad that they caught him,” said Arilette Melara, Koritza’s daughter.

Loved ones said the arrest brings closure to the grieving family.

“I’m glad and relieved. This will definitely help us as a family find closure,” said Garcia Ortiz.

“It hurts. My heart is broken,” said Melara.

Davis is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

