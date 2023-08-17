MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have apprehended a suspect who, they said, was responsible for vandalizing the gravesite of two people killed in West Miami-Dade on New Year’s Day in 2021.

The vandalism occurred at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North Cemetery, located at 3260 SW 8th St., back in June.

According to police, 26-year-old Brian Rodriguez is responsible for recording himself on video spray-painting and maliciously destroying a tombstone belonging to victims who lost their lives due to a drunk driving incident on Jan. 1, 2021, along West 79th Street and West Flagler Street.

Rodriguez was located and taken into custody on Thursday.

Police did not disclose the charges Rodriguez is facing.

