MIAMI (WSVN) - A 27-year-old who was arrested after he vandalized the gravesites of two people killed in West Miami-Dade on New Year’s Day in 2021 accepted a plea deal.

According to police, in June of 2023, 27-year-old Brian Rodriguez recorded himself on video spray-painting and maliciously destroying a tombstone belonging to victims who lost their lives due to a drunk driving incident on Jan. 1, 2021, along West 79th Street and West Flagler Street.

Cameras that were placed at the gravesites by cemetery officials, made it evident that Rodriguez was at the cemetery in June, which helped detectives with their case.

He vandalized the gravesites five times.

After being arrested, Rodriguez plead guilty to the vandalism.

On Friday, Rodriguez was handcuffed and was taken into the county jail, where he will serve 30 days and then will be on house arrest for 24 months with psychiatric evaluations.

The judge gave him strict orders and if he doesn’t comply, Rodriguez could face up to 10 years in state prison.

“I’ve read [the doctor’s] report and if it weren’t for that report, I would not have accepted this plea deal,” said Judge Carmen Cabarga.

During his court appearance, the sisters of the victims, Andres Zacarias and Jenser Salazar, were also present and looked Rodriguez in the eyes and said what they have been wanting to say for the past three years.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time for this to happen and I finally get to say that this chapter’s closing and we can actually just be at peace, you know, in the place where we’re suppose just go to and be there for our brothers,” said Haydee, Salazar’s sister.

“I feel if somebody was sorry, you could at least say, ‘I’m sorry,’ at least,” said Ingrid, Zacarias’ sister. “You’re hearing everything you’re being accused of and you can’t say I’m sorry just there? You’re not sorry, number one. Number two, everything was done with hate.”

