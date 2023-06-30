MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have confirmed a break in the case of the murder of 6-year-old girl in Miami.

Chassidy Saunders was killed when, police said, a barrage of bullets was fired at a birthday party at a home back in January 2021.

City of Miami Police said Warneric Anthony Buckner has been charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect, 22, was already behind bars for his involvement in a deadly banquet hall shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade in May 2021.

