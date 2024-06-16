WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Florida City that left a community shaken.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed Sunday morning that they took 18-year-old Jeron Smith into custody. He faces a second-degree murder charge after he confessed to shooting and killing Demarion Bailey.

Florida City and Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Fourth Avenue, late Saturday morning.

Investigators said Smith and Bailey were sitting outside talking when, just after 10:30 a.m., two other people rode by on bicycles, and Smith opened fire.

As Smith was discharging his firearm, detectives said, Bailey was shot in the head.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

It remains unclear why Smith shot at the bicyclists, and whether or not he and Bailey knew each other.

Police said they recovered the gun used behind an air conditioning unit.

Smith is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. He refused to appear before a judge on Sunday.

