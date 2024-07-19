HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of sexual battery in Miami Beach was arrested in Hollywood, Miami Beach Police said.

Keith Hill Jr. was taken into custody, according to Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

The 30-year-old suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Beachwalk, between 23rd and 24th streets, early Tuesday morning.

Chilling security video captured the moment Hill grabbed the victim, who was rollerblading along the Beachwalk, and pinned her down.

The woman was later taken to the hospital. The suspect fled on foot.

Police issued flyers with pictures of Hill soon after, and the department made it their mission to track down the assailant.

With these images and calls for help from the public, detectives with Hollywood Police were able to locate and capture Hill.

BREAKING: A Message from Chief Wayne Jones regarding the apprehension of Keith Hill Jr. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IIXJX6M49y — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 19, 2024

“MBPD remains committed to monitoring the case closely and collaborating with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office,” Jones wrote in a post to social media.

According to 7News sources, Hill is a registered sex offender out of Illinois, where authorities said he committed aggravated sexual abuse on a victim between the ages of 13 and 16, violating his sex offender status at the time.

Hill is expected to be transferred to Miami Beach from Hollywood and then taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

