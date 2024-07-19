HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of sexual battery in Miami Beach was arrested in Hollywood, Miami Beach Police said.

Keith Hill Jr. was taken into custody, according to Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

The 30-year-old suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a woman along the Beachwalk, between 23rd and 24th streets, early Tuesday morning.

BREAKING: A Message from Chief Wayne Jones regarding the apprehension of Keith Hill Jr. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IIXJX6M49y — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 19, 2024

“MBPD remains committed to monitoring the case closely and collaborating with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office,” Jones wrote in a post to social media.

