MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man faces second-degree murder and burglary with assault or battery charges after authorities say a man died following a fall from a 25th-floor apartment in Miami Beach.

Corey Hutterli is accused in connection with the Feb. 15, 2026 incident at 6365 Collins Avenue, where a man identified as Zelin fell to his death.

According to investigators, the incident began when Zelin called 911 and repeatedly told Hutterli to leave the apartment. The call remained open after Zelin stopped communicating, and sounds of a struggle were heard. Surveillance footage from the Akoya building showed Zelin’s body striking the pavement shortly afterward.

According to the arrest report, officers encountered Hutterli exiting in what police described as an excited state, sweating, out of breath and wearing socks without shoes. Mr. Hutterli said “What’s going on? Somebody, he freaked out, attacked me,” and “No, I don’t know where he is I kept telling him to relax.” He also asked officers, “What is the situation? Did he jump?”

A search of Hutterli backpack uncovered a large chunk of beard hair and a small baggie of ketamine.

Detectives say they noted injuries on Hutterli, including a laceration on his right thumb, cuts on his hands, a scratch on his cheek and missing patches of beard hair. Redness and scratches were also observed on his left bicep. Suspected blood droplets were found on his shirt and jacket.

Hutterli was arrested Wednesday by Miami Beach Police and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

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