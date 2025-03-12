MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police have arrested a man in connection with a 2014 sexual assault case after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, authorities said.

Julio Cesar Alvarenga, 49, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Miami Police Department’s Felony Apprehension Team.

He faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, sexual battery, false imprisonment and robbery.

Police said the attack occurred on Jan. 1, 2014, when a woman reported being assaulted near NW 12th Avenue and NW 35th Street.

According to police, he dragged the victim into a wooded area, beat her and sexually assaulted her before she managed to escape and call for help.

Forensic evidence collected at the time yielded a DNA profile, but no match was found in the national database until January 2025, when investigators received a CODIS hit linking Alvarenga to the case.

The Miami Police Department urges anyone with information about this case or other crimes to contact the Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or submit an anonymous tip to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.