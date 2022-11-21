MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a May 2021 shooting inside of a downtown Miami high-rise.

Twenty-four-year-old Haider Rana was taking into custody on Friday, He faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon.

Police said a woman was shot and killed inside the Caoba apartment building along the 600 block of Northeast First Avenue.

The 25-year-old victim was found on the seventh floor suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A Miami-Dade judge said there was probable cause, so Rana is being held without bond.

The suspect is expected to appear in front of a division judge in the future.

