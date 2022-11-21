MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a May 2021 shooting inside of a downtown Miami high-rise.

Twenty-four-year-old Haider Rana was taking into custody on Friday, He faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon.

Police said a woman was shot and killed inside the Caoba apartment building along the 600 block of Northeast First Avenue.

The 25-year-old victim was found on the seventh floor suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A Miami-Dade judge said there was probable cause, so Rana is being held without bond.

The suspect is expected to appear in front of a division judge in the future.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox