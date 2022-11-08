SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a house fire in Surfside being investigated as arson.

According to Surfside Police, Bryan Joseph Lassonde tried to run away from the Oct. 30 blaze in the area of Emerson Avenue and 90th Street, but officers apprehended him.

Investigators said the suspect caused damage to a police cruiser when he was taken into custody.

Lassonde was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. He has been charged with criminal mischief and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

