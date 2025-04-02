MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in the case of a hit-and-run in Miami that, they said, killed a 47-year-old woman and left four others injured.

City of Miami Police said they arrested 53-year-old Ivan Maurice Houston on Wednesday.

Investigators said Houston was driving without a license when he slammed into a bus stop along Northwest 54th Street, near 17th Avenue, on March 22.

Surveillance video captured the black Mercedes-Benz sedan jumping the curb and hitting the victims, then flipping on its side.

Detectives said Houston got out of the car and left the scene on foot.

“This person didn’t do the right thing,” Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz said.

The crash sent Patricia Valencia and four others to the hospital, where Valencia succumbed to her injuries.

“No one should ever have to lose a family member. No parents should ever outlive their child,” her sister Katherine said.

Valencia’s family described her as “a wonderful mother, sister, daughter, friend.”

She was laid to rest over the weekend.

Police said two of the other four victims remain at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Houston was on probation for aggravated abuse of an elderly person, grand theft and attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 17 years for those charges. He served nearly 15 years before he was released in 2023.

Houston now faces several charges, including driving without a license causing death/serious injury with a vehicle.

Valencia’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. To donate, click here.

