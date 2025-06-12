MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a 76-year-old woman in a deadly hit-and-run appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Rodrick Leon Davis Jr, 33, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

City of Miami Police on Wednesday arrested Davis after detectives identified him as the driver of a white GMC Terrain who fled the scene of a crash near Northwest 60th Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami, earlier in the week.

Officials said Davis struck Koritza Ortiz, who did not survive.

His bond is set for $25,000.

