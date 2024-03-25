HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to an arson attack on a barbershop in Hialeah.

Miguel Reyes Jr. is being held on a $7,500 bond for his alleged involvement in a Hialeah barbershop fire.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident happened at around 3:40 a.m. on Friday.

Officers responded to the scene of the blaze at 60 West 49th St.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out as firefighters rushed to extinguish the flames.

Detectives are still currently searching for the second person in the video, identified as Alberto Gonzalez.

If you have any information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

