NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder.

Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to detectives, Mimose Dulcio went missing on Saturday after she was last seen last Thursday around 5 p.m. at her residence in unincorporated Broward.

During the course of their investigation, detectives met with Pacheco who stated he had not seen or heard from Dulcio for several days. The two were also in the process of getting a divorce.

As the investigation progressed, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s home and vehicle.

From their search, investigators were able to find evidence that suggested that Dulcio was murdered in the couple’s home, her body was transported in their vehicle and it was disposed of in an unknown location.

Pacheco is currently being held in a Miami-Dade County jail and is being charged with one count of second-degree murder.

