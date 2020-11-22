Man arrested in connection to fatal South Beach stabbing shot at after bonding out

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tragic and chaotic chain of events that led police to arrest a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in South Beach took another wild turn when, they said, the SUV he was riding in after he bonded out of jail came under fire.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the area of Washington Avenue and Second Street, Sunday night, where the white SUV came to a stop after, police said, it was shot at along Interstate 395, near Watson Island.

Investigators said one of the passengers inside the vehicle was Keyon Wilds, who is facing several charges in connection to the stabbing that claimed the life of a man identified as Valerie Garcon.

According to Miami Beach Police, Garcon, a North Miami resident, was fatally wounded near Seventh Street and Collins Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

The victim’s father said his world came crashing down upon learning of his death.

“I lose my son. I won’t see him anymore,” he said. “I’m not supposed to be living anymore. I love my son so much.”

Investigators said officers found Garcon’s body lying in the middle of the street with multiple stab wounds.

The arrest report states detectives linked the crime to two men and two women after surveillance video captured the subjects running from the crime scene and into the Beacon Hotel, located along the 700 block of Ocean Drive.

When police responded to the building, they located Wilds.

7News cameras captured the subject moments after he bonded out of jail, Sunday evening.

Officials said Wilds admitted he and the victim got into a physical altercation.

However, Wilds indicated he did not commit the crime.

“I ain’t got nothing to do with it. You’re making me look like a suspect,” he said.

While police keep searching for the remaining three subjects, and the investigation into the SUV being shot up continues, Garcon’s loved ones said they’re hoping for answers and the strength to move forward.

“My son loves everybody. He wouldn’t hurt anyone,” said Garcon’s father, “and someone killed my boy for no reason, and now my son passed away.”

If you have any information on either investigation or the remaining subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

