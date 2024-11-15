FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - An 18-year-old man connected to a fatal shooting in Florida City was arrested.

Kendy Javier Torres Figueras was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

According to police, Figueras turned himself in Friday morning and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday in the area of Palm Drive and U.S.-1.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was assessed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma, where he later died.

His identity has not been released.

The relationship between Figueras and the victim remains unclear.

