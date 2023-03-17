HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police Department officers have arrested a suspect in regard to a robbery that happened at a Farm Store in Hialeah on March 7. He is now being charged with armed robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

David Heredia, 22, was located after surveillance videos showed him getting into a black Mercedes Benz C-Class with dark rims after the robbery. Detectives obtained surveillance video captured on the same night of the robbery showing the vehicle at Walker Park in Hialeah.

Investigators then conducted a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) search, and that was when, police said, they discovered the car was registered to Heredia.

Heredia was apprehended Monday without incident, as police conducted a search inside the car where they found a similar sweatshirt to the one seen on surveillance footage as well as a handgun case.

