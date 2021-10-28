SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Twenty-six-year-old Peter Garcia has been charged with leaving the scene of the accident.

Investigators said the suspect was driving near Southwest 109th Avenue and 72nd Street when he fatally struck 34-year-old Jose Perez, May 14.

Police said the victim was riding his bike home from work at the time.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.