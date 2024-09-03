SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police announced they have made an arrest in connection to the multi-vehicle fatal hit-and-run that happened in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning.

Police arrested and charged Gilber Alexander Caro, 50, with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and Lejune Road in Miami. The three cars suffered heavy damage and ended up in the parking lot of a Walgreens.

Police say the victim who died at the scene ran a red light and Caro crashed into that SUV as a result.

The third driver that was also hit was treated at a hospital and then released.

The person who died was a 29-year-old man.

