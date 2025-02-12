MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of causing the deadly crash in Miami Gardens that resulted in four fatalities has officially been arrested.

25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr. was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday. He had been in the hospital since Saturday night’s crash.

Police said he was intoxicated and speeding when he crashed into another car along Northwest 37th Avenue near 170th Street.

Three siblings and their grandmother were in the car he hit. They all succumbed to their injuries.

The mother of the children and another child were also in the car, they remain in critical condition at a hospital.

Wilcox Jr. is facing at least four counts of vehicular homicide with additional charges pending. He is being held without bond.

