MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man days after a chaotic night in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood that left a woman critically injured.

According to City of Miami Police, 41-year-old Angel Arteaga-Abreu is facing several charges, including lying to investigators about his involvement in a dispute that escalated when someone pulled out a gun along the 1200 block of South Miami Avenue, Sunday morning.

Cellphone video captured the moment the driver of a red SUV tried to get away as they were followed by a group of people following an argument.

Detectives said the victim was shot in the chest and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Her family identified her as Stefani Pinero. They said she is recovering and doing much better.

It remains unclear who fired the shot.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.