SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home that led to a chase and shots fired.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed on Friday evening that they have taken Tavoris Odom into custody.

Investigators said the 33-year-old held up the driver of a Lamborghini outside his home, near the stop sign at Southwest 77th Street, near 127th Avenue.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the victim, Peter Gonzalez, said the suspect stole his jewelry as his wife sat inside the sports car.

Gonzalez said he decided to follow the robber in the Lamborghini, and at one point, the suspect got out of his vehicle and shot at the victim’s car four times. No one was hurt.

Odom has been charged with robbery and attempted murder.

