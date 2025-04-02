DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he sucker-punched another man outside a Twin Peaks restaurant in Doral last week, leaving the victim critically injured and stealing his shoes before fleeing the scene.

Jorge Zubigaray was charged with attempted felony murder and strong-arm robbery in connection with the March 27 attack, which occurred just after 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located at 8700 NW 18th Terrace.

According to an arrest report, the victim, identified as Carlos Mena, 24, was arguing with Zubigaray over a pair of shoes prior to the incident. Witnesses told police that Zubigaray approached Mena and punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Zubigaray then removing Mena’s shoes and fleeing in a black Porsche Macan.

Responding officers found Mena unresponsive and administered first aid until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to HCA Kendall Hospital. He was rushed into emergency surgery for a brain bleed and remains in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses identified Zubigaray by name and nickname, “Zubi,” and stated he had been arguing with Mena by phone earlier that day. Investigators later confirmed his identity through video evidence and witness statements.

Zubigaray turned himself in at the Doral Police Department with his attorney and was taken into custody without incident.

His bond was set at $20,000 with house arrest conditions.

