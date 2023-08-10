MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man for secretly recording a child at a Miami-Dade public library.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Kendall Branch Library at 9107 SW 97th Ave.

Investigators said a mother and her 8-year-old child were inside the library when the mother noticed a male individual using a video recording device to record her daughter beneath a table. She promptly confronted the man, but he fled the area.

After speaking with the mother and library staff, detectives were able to identify and track down the suspect, 37-year-old Jonathan Goldenberg.

Goldenberg was taken into custody and transported to MDPD’s Kendall District, where he willingly provided a confession.

He is now facing several charges including video voyeurism on a child younger than 16.

On Thursday, Goldenburg posted bond and was released from jail.

