WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is accused of trespassing trouble at Florida International University has been arrested.

Officials said 30-year-old Jonathan Colon was previously employed as a barber at the school but he’s since been ordered to stay away from campus.

Despite the order, police say, he has trespassed into the school’s ground several times and was found in the library.

Police said during a search of Colon, he pushed and spit on an officer. One officer dislocated his arm.

Colon now faces several charges, including battery on an officer and trespassing on school gro

