MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, brutally assaulted a woman on Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach Police arrested Hubert Diaz, 41, on Tuesday evening in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

BUSTED: Police arrested who they say sucker punched a 58-yr-old woman, as she sold cigars on Ocean Dr. Hubert Diaz, 41, was picked up in Wynwood last night and charged with aggravated and felony battery, 1 month after #7News broke the story. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/cYgN9xs6Ao — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 8, 2023

The assault occurred on Oct. 6 in the 900 block of Ocean Drive.

The victim, 58-year-old Moraima Lima, had been punched in the face in a sneak attack and suffered injuries to her head, face, ribs, and arms.

Shortly after the attack, Lima spoke to 7News and said the man followed and badgered her for free cigarettes. When she wouldn’t give him any, she said, the subject became more aggressive.

Diaz now faces charges of aggravated battery and felony battery in connection with the assault.

