MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, officials said, he started a fight during a flight to Miami from Philadelphia.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said a flight attendant reportedly tried to break up the fight on the plane.

According to the victim, he was attacked while simply returning to his seat and did nothing to provoke the man, identified as Ishaan Sharma.

Upon landing, MDSO deputies took Sharma into custody.

Officials said he had a cut on his face and needed stitches.

Sharma faces a battery charge.

