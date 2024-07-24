MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, police said, he stalked a 10-year-old girl at a Home Depot in Miami earlier this month.

According to police, 58-year-old Kevin Hurley, a registered sex offender on probation, repeatedly made contact with and followed the girl inside the store on July 4.

Police said rather than leaving, he waited in his car outside for the girl to leave.

Hurley then followed the girl and her mother in his car until a witness confronted him, causing him to flee, police said.

He now faces aggravated stalking charges.

