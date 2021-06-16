MIAMI (WSVN) - A stabbing at a flower stand sent one man to the hospital, another to jail.

Surveillance video captured the victim getting attacked Tuesday morning at his flower stand.

The suspect swung a knife, cutting the man’s neck.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The stabbing happened along Northwest Seventh Street and 22nd Avenue.

The victim said he’s been in an ongoing fight with the suspect for repeatedly hanging around his stand.

Felix Perez was arrested.

The 72-year-old has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.