HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After several men got into a heated argument inside a home in Hialeah, police have arrested the homeowner, who is accused of fatally shooting the aggressor while he was unarmed with his back towards him.

50-year-old Milton Cao arrest comes on the heels of a dispute that escalated into a stabbing and shooting incident that happened along the 3900 block of West 10th Court around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators , six people were gathered inside the home when an argument ensued. At some point things escalated between the bunch, prompting one man to grab a knife and attack a 50-year-old man. The stabbing victim’s 16-year-old son witnessed the attack and tried to intervene and defend his father, sustaining cuts to his arms.

Detectives stabber was exiting the home when Cao pulled out a gun and fatally shot the alleged aggressor.

Neighbor Yeika Oliver Castro told 7News in Spanish she heard gunshots Wednesday night.

“I heard the shots, and I ran out. When I opened the door, I saw a boy running,” she said. “Then later, I open the door again, and I saw all of the police, and then I saw a man dead in the road.”

Jose Gonzalez, a friend of everyone involved, said he doesn’t know which of his friends he saw laying lifeless on the ground.

“When I looked over here, there was a body here laying down. I couldn’t see who the person was because I was too far away,” he said. “Very traumatizing and sad at the same time.”

Gonzalez said he doesn’t know how or why the fight began.

At this time, it’s still unclear what the argument was about. Detectives have not clarified the relationship between the Cao, the stabber, and the stabbing victims nor have they identified the other parties involved.

Police said the 16-year-old is expected to be OK, while his 50-year-old father remains in critical but stable condition at Ryder Trauma Center

Cao is facing second-degree murder charge and possession of a firearm by a convicted person.

