MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after being accused of sliding his phone into a changing room to record women while they changed at a Miami Beach store.

Authorities said Fabian Izaguirre Cepero, 25, entered a Target in Miami Beach and slid his phone into a changing room with the camera facing up to record a 31-year-old woman who was trying on swimsuits inside.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News showed Cepero entering the store on Feb. 11. He appears to wait for employees and customers to walk by before he allegedly slides his phone into the changing room, according to the arrest report. He’s then seen picking his phone up and leaving the store a short time later.

The arrest report said his camera was “positioned with the lenses faced upward…while she was inside and undressed.” It adds that Izaguirre Cepero used his phone to “secretly record or photograph her without her consent.”

The woman, whose face was blurred to protect her identity, who was inside that changing room left not long after that.

It’s not the first time someone was arrested for video voyeurism in recent months in Miami Beach.

A man was arrested late last year for allegedly recording a mother and her 10-year-old daughter inside a changing room of a Forever 21 on Lincoln Road. Body camera video released by Miami Beach Police showed officers taking him into custody.

As for Izaguirre Cepero, 7News obtained police body camera video showing officers taking him into custody on April 1. Detectives said he gave a full confession after he was arrested.

Izaguirre Cepero was charged with video voyeurism. His trial date is set for August 18.

