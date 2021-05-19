Man arrested for peeping through bathroom stall at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible peeping predator has been caught and cuffed at Dolphin Mall.

Sweetwater Police have arrested a man they accuse of exposing himself inside the Sweetwater mall. It’s the second such case to happen at the mall in less than two weeks.

Ruben Dario Carias Castaneda, 42, was the latest man to be arrested for this behavior, Wednesday.

According to police, Castaneda was caught peering through the cracks of a stall in the men’s bathroom. When the victim yelled for him to get away, he winked, turned around and pulled his pants down.

The second case was on May 6, when 28-year-old Yosbeil Leiva-Arencibia was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a 14-year-old boy.

Sweetwater Police said it’s important for people to report such disturbing behavior so that they can track down the trouble and get them out of the mall.

“If you see something, say something. It’s the model that police departments throughout the country are using, and it’s an important one,” said Sweetwater Police PIO Jonathan Arche. “What we want people to know is that whatever you think may look out of place, it probably is out of place, and go ahead and call the authorities. That’s what we’re here for. That’s our oath to the community, to make sure we can avoid incidences like this, situations like this, and that we can respond with quick and swift action.”

Both men have since bonded out of jail. One of them has been told not to return to Dolphin Mall.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.