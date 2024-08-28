MIAMI (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man has been arrested after being caught on surveillance footage peeking through an apartment window and engaging in lewd behavior in Miami.

According to Miami Police, the suspect, identified as Alexander Perez Piloto, was seen on video placing his hand inside his pants and touching himself while looking through the window of the apartment.

A 30-year-old woman and her three children, aged 10, 8, and 6, were inside the apartment at the time, according to police.

Authorities said Perez Piloto fled the scene in a black Honda Civic after being startled by a light that was turned on inside the apartment.

The video footage was widely circulated by the media, leading to Perez Piloto turning himself in to Hialeah Police on Monday, after being confronted by a family member who recognized him.

Perez Piloto is facing multiple charges, including burglary of an occupied dwelling and voyeurism. He is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities urge anyone with additional information to come forward.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.