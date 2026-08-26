(WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly organizing a street takeover during the Fourth of July weekend that sent three people to the hospital and injured a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to investigators, Darin Lopez helped organize a street takeover near Northwest 169th Street and 77th Court during the holiday weekend.

Drivers were captured on cellphone video performing dangerous daredevil stunts while launching fireworks.

Four people were injured during the incident, including a deputy who tried to make an arrest when someone reportedly aimed fireworks at him.

Lopez is charged with coordinating drag racing and aggravated rioting.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.